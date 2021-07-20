Jacksonville mayor's budget proposal to focus on neighborhood infrastructure

The mayor's $1.4 billion budget proposal is expected to include pay raises for city workers and not include raising property taxes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Tuesday morning Mayor Lenny Curry will reveal his budget proposal for the next fiscal year in Jacksonville.

The mayor said in a tweet that investment in neighborhood infrastructure will be a main focus, including $50 million for septic tank phaseouts, $24 million for road resurfacing and $50 million in enhancements at parks.

"This is money that I'm directly giving to the City of Jacksonville," said Florida Rising's Duval Organizer Carlton Riley about why you should care about the city budget. "I need to see where it's going and I need to know what's going to benefit me and the people I live with too."

Riley has a favorite phrase about why you need to care about the city's budget.

"Even if you aren't interested in politics, politics is interested in you," they said.

Jacksonville Finance Committee Chair Ron Salem says city employee pay raises and capital projects will most likely be paid for with $170 million of CARES Act funding.

"We've got a large chunk of money, approximately $50 million, going toward septic tanks," Salem said.

The city is looking to remove 65,000 septic tanks. More money will be spent on infrastructure projects, thanks to the gas tax starting Jan. 1 adding 6 more cents per gallon. Other tax increases are not expected in the budget.

"Obviously police and fire are always a large portion of our budget and making sure that we're continuing to protect our citizens," Salem said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it expects to spend more than half a billion dollars in the next fiscal year, presenting a $513 million budget to the mayor's office. That's up $29 million from this year, now including a 9.5% increase in salaries.

Right now JSO gets about 40% of all city spending. Florida law prevents any local government from cutting police budgets.

"About half of our budget is tied up in policing, but there's a lot of other places in Jacksonville that need funding," said Riley. "Things like after-school programs for students, things like making sure that people have job training and can enter the job market."

Riley believes instead of going to JSO, there should be more investment in affordable housing and mental health support.

"Invest more in community and divest from policing and incarceration," Riley said.

Curry said in one tweet the city is in a "prime position for tremendous growth" and said in other tweets there would be investment in neighborhoods.