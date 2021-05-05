Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp win in front of sell-out crowd Opening Day

The Shrimp's first game in more than 600 days Tuesday night was an 11 to 5 win over the Norfolk Tides.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is officially back as a Triple-A team.

The first game in more than 600 days on Tuesday night was an 11 to 5 win over the Norfolk Tides. The Shrimp scored the most runs on Opening Day in the Jumbo Shrimp era.

It was a sell-out crowd at 45 percent capacity. Owner and CEO Ken Babby says they're looking at the number of people getting vaccinated when determining the capacity.

Since the Shrimp are now a Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, several players on this year's squad got to play in the majors last season or they trained at the alternative training site and were on the taxi squad.

There are plenty of promotions.

If you come to the game at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, you'll get specials on food, drinks, and your seat

For Thirsty Thursday there are $2 and $3 beer specials

Wear red Friday to support the military and save a dollar on your ticket or donate a dollar to charity

On Saturday the first 2,000 fans through the gates will get to take home a bobblehead.

If you're trying to catch those fireworks you can see them Friday and Saturday.