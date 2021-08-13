Jacksonville Jaguars make 2021 return with full-capacity games

There can now be 50,000 more fans compared to last season, but many of the same COVID-19 safety policies are still in play.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Football fans, the time has finally arrived and the Jacksonville Jaguars return Saturday with their first full-capacity game in more than a year and a half.

More than 67,000 fans can be there. You'll also get to see both Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew in action as they both compete for the starting job.

Urban Meyer will also be making his debut as Head Coach.

There can now be 50,000 more fans compared to last season, but many of the same COVID-19 safety policies are still in play.

What's new?

Coach Urban Meyer's debut with the Jags

More points of entry and some new shaded gates

Masks are recommended, especially if you're not vaccinated, but are not required.

What's still happening?

Clear bag policy

Hand sanitizing stations

No cash accepted

Tailgating is encouraged