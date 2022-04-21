Meet Jacksonville Icemen super fans Jax Blueman and White Board Guy!

Two of the top Jacksonville Icemen fans are now fixtures in the arena, taking their jobs very seriously to hype up the crowd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most important parts of a hockey game is the fans.

Two of the top Jacksonville Icemen fans are now fixtures in the arena, taking their jobs very seriously to hype up the crowd. You'll definitely see them around the opposing team's penalty box.

The first super fan character is 'Jax Blueman'. You'll know him when you see him.

"I try to give our guys a little bit of an edge, hype up the fans, make some people laugh," he said.

By "edge" he means he's all about the 'chirping' and distractions.

"The blue-footed booby," Jax Blueman said, holding up a giant bird cut-out from a pile that also included a naked mole rat and giant heads of coaches and team members. "That one likes to poke over a shoulder and look at the other coaches."

You may spot Jax Blueman in an inflatable outfit, as a pickle, or with a book that says something along the lines of "Chasing Failure."

"Opposing coaches and opposing players love to read that one," he said.

Jax Blueman, a military veteran, is now part of the Icemen experience. He invented his own character.

"One of my favorite things to hear is, "Oh my God, it's Blueman! Just trying to make the experience here with the Jacksonville Icemen a little bit more special and memorable and hopefully see them at the next game next season."

Another super fan is known as 'White Board Man' or 'Sign Guy'.

He also responds to Mike Mitchell.

"When the visitors cheat, I make sure they feel the shame they are supposed to feel," Mitchell said.

Mitchell is never seen without his dry erase board, where he writes "chirps" to the opposing team.

"I might put, 'You've been scratched more than a lottery ticket.'"

He says it's all about the love of the game.

"I call it my scream therapy," Mitchell said. "I can scream, I can holler!"