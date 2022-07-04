Jacksonville hospital one of few to get groundbreaking atrial fibrillation procedure

Volta VX 1 is artificial intelligence that is currently in a global clinical trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a new tool that only a handful of hospitals around the country have their hands on, including a local cardiologist.

Artificial intelligence has found its way into Ascension St. Vincent's in Jacksonville.

Volta VX is part of a global clinical trial to treat atrial fibrillation more commonly known as AFib.

Cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Saumil Oza, says it gives them an upper hand to be able to immediately see if their surgery was a success.

One of his patient's is Steven Preiss. Doctors have attempted to fix his AFib multiple times, but it was only ever temporary.

"I was worn down," Preiss said. "I was very tired. I would sleep more or less any chance I got to. Soon as I sat down, I went to sleep."

Then he met Dr. Saumil Oza.

"We've tried many different technologies in the past that just simply haven't worked. Over the last decade I've used 3 or 4 different types of technology and this is the most promising," Oza said about the Volta VX 1.

Dr. Oza is using the AI software, which is currently in the clinical trial phase. It detects areas in the heart causing the AFIb allowing doctors like Oza to cauterize or ablate specific areas.

"This has changed the way I practice medicine." -Dr. Saumil Oza, @Jaxhealth. He's talking about Volta VX 1, an AI software (in clinical trial) helping him fix people's hearts who have #AFib. Their hospital in Jax is 1 of a few places in the U.S. that are involved in the trial. pic.twitter.com/X2Rfc8xCoa — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) April 7, 2022

Ascension St. Vincent's in Jacksonville is one of a few places in the world where patients can take part in the trial.

Dr. Oza is finding success with this software especially for patients with AFIB who had previous failed procedures.

"It gives hope to a lot of people who have really been told there aren't a lot of options for them," Oza said. "This has changed the way I practice medicine having this technology available."

Dr. Oza says this surgery is unique because it allows them to see the heart physically stop being in AFib, whereas other procedures you have to wait long term to see if it worked.

"Things are good," Preiss said. "I mean I get yelled at home now to do things so I am back to the way it was! I'm back to the way things were!"

He had his procedure in January and about a month later he felt good as new.