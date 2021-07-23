Jacksonville healthcare group sees 10x more COVID-19 tests, no increase in vaccinations

Agape Family Health is giving vaccines on their Wellness on Wheels and are seeing 10 times as many people get tested, but aren't seeing more people get the vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As more and more unvaccinated people wind up in the hospital with COVID-19, are more people locally changing their minds and getting the shot?

Agape Family Health is giving vaccines on their Wellness on Wheels buses every day. The CEO says they're seeing 10 times as many people get tested, but aren't seeing more people for the vaccine.

"Nine times out of 10 when you come, there is no line," said Jones. "Our numbers are dismally low considering we are there from nine until six every single day of the week."

Florida Department of Health data shows teens and 20-somethings are the least vaccinated; they also make up the highest number of cases.

"Almost all of my family has gotten vaccinated and my mom sat me down Tuesday and she talked me into it," said Ray Harris who is in his 20s.

Harris's mom works at UF Health, where Thursday they reported nearly 150 COVID-19 patients. Baptist Health had more than 250 COVID-19 patients Tuesday and only one had been vaccinated.

"I think in the past, I was feeling invincible," Harris said. "But now that I'm seeing it affect young people my age it's making me more and more nervous, so I think now is the best time for me."

Jones says it's the best time for everyone. Their Wellness on Wheels vaccine buses are in the JTA bus loop at Gateway Mall, beside Hibbett Sports, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.