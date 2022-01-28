Jacksonville farm is helping compassion grow

It doesn't grow on trees, but compassion and kindness is the main product at EPIC Outreach Farm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We can all use more compassion. There’s a farm in Jacksonville helping compassion grow in their backyard.

Epic Outreach in Jacksonville is 22 minutes outside the city. It's an oasis for the left behind.

“The average person doesn’t get to meet a pig like Jimmy," founder Jessie Miller says about the 400 pound pig. "So when they come to the farm which is where we really make that connection, we build that human animal bond by having them connect and come on the field and meet the animal and people are blown away that pigs really do have personalities.”

Old McDonald may have had a farm, but not like this one. This one is EPIC.

“EPIC is an acronym for educating people inspiring compassion," Miller explains. "We’re all about teaching (and) sharing information to spread that message of kindness and compassion for all. For people, animals of any kinds, and the planet.”

Miller is the selfless leader of 40 rescues from all walks and waddles of life.

“Jimmy the pig here came from a individual who was raising him. He was a meat pig. He was being raised to go to the butcher," Miller says. Now he runs around many acres stealing the horses hay.

Two Great Pyrenees dogs are roaming at all times and living up to their shepherd dreams.

This farm is EPIC! All the animals here (40 in all) were rescued from neglect, hoarding, or butchers. You can visit EPIC Outreach farm and interact with the animals. The goal? To inspire compassion. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/4sEy2PbsZf — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 28, 2022

“One of the Great Pyrenees came from Animal Control as well," said Miller.

Horses wander around freely on the property.

“We take the horses that nobody wants that are not rideable," she says. Former race horses like Buck gently approach and enjoy his day not being put to work.

The 40 animals consist of those former race horses, donkeys, seven cats, chickens from a hoarding situation, two dogs, a bunny, and many pigs.

“If we can teach kids to be kind and compassionate, they’ll grow up to be adults that are kind and compassionate," Miller says. It's her main goal since she started bringing small animals into schools since 2015.

In 2019, she bought the farm. The first animal on the farm was the pig Oliver. He was the last owner's and they asked to keep him.