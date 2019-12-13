The increased violence against transgender people in Jacksonville and around the nation has sparked an event encouraging the LGBTQ community to rise up and speak out.

'Rise Up!- A Nightmare before Christmas' will be held Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight in downtown Jacksonville.

Organizer, Karissa Wade says there are some serious issues that aren't being addressed in the community.

"Many of our trans brothers and sisters are ridiculed in school assaulted verbally and physically often leading to (them) dropping out of school," Wade said. "Trying to find jobs without education or GEDS can often be quite challenging."

Wade says too many lives are being lost. According to the human rights campaign, at least 22 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed in the United States since the beginning of 2019.

Friday's event, which will be held at 927 West Forsyth Street, includes a variety show of live singers, dancers and a drag cabaret with performers famous across the country.

Wade says proceeds will help with GED and self-defense classes for members of the LGBTQ community.