Jacksonville designers hosting Art Walk fashion show

Models will hit the catwalk starting at 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Jacksonville Art Walk invites the community to come and check out artists in every form. Wednesday, local fashion designers are putting a twist on the monthly event.

"We have a very rich history of fashion in our community, and even now we have a number of different designers, models, and agencies that people just don’t realize is here," Kalypso Couture designer Michael Armanno said.

Armanno says the fashion show will feature local brands and models.

“I’m a designer for custom suits, so I’ll be showing off all of my formal wear, and our other feature designer is SynStyle fashion," Armanno said. "And she actually reclaims clothing, so she’s taking beautiful pieces of work out there and creating something new from it."

The runway will form in the middle of James Weldon Johnson park, but Armanno says the experience will be felt all throughout Art Walk.

“Congregate anywhere on Laura Street or anywhere here in James Weldon Johnson Park, because what we’re doing is going to make a splash. Everyone’s going to notice, and no one's going to miss this show. If you’re at Art Walk, you’re going to be a part of it, and that’s the most exciting thing," Armanno said.