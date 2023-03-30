Strangers to friends: Jacksonville couple opens their home for Ramadan dinners

For Angie and Sel Buyuksarac, Ramadan means breaking fast and building meaningful connections with the thousands of people they say they've invited into their home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's just over a week into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and already a Jacksonville couple has opened their home to plenty of strangers they now call friends.

Ramadan is a time for introspection, prayer and fasting and for Angie and Sel Buyuksarac, it means breaking fast and building meaningful connections with the thousands of people they say they've invited into their home over the years.

The Ramadan dinners have grown and community organizations are now getting involved in hosting them. You can RSVP to go to one Thursday at the Jessie Ball duPont Center or go to one later in April. But it all started and continues in the Buyuksaracs' home.

"Hello, welcome!" Sel Buyuksarac says as Angie Buyuksarac opens their front door. "Welcome, welcome, stranger!"

The word "stranger" may be heard in the Buyuksaracs' home more than in others.

"We have more common than the differences," Sel Buyuksarac said.

One thing even strangers have in common: they like to eat. But once you walk through the Buyuksaracs' door for a Ramadan dinner, you are no longer a stranger.

"We try to invite because we don't want the separation of our community," Sel Buyuksarac said. "We want bring people together, especially learn from each other."

Sel Buyuksarac says in 2007 the couple started having a small group of friends over to break fast at sundown during Ramadan. Then in 2016 they opened their home to the community, breaking fast with new faces. They say they've invited more than 3,000 people into their home.

"Most of them, first time we met in our home and they become a friend," Sel Buyuksarac said.

"The people that coming in these dinners are actually the ones giving strength and inspiration for us to continue these dinners," Angie Buyuksarac said.



When the sun sets, Ramadan fasts for those who observe it are broken and bread is broken together. It's a slice of peace and community the Buyuksaracs have created in Jacksonville.

"They came strangers, they become a friend and they become like a family after that," Sel Buyuksarac said.

RSVP to the community Ramadan dinner Thursday here. RSVP to the one April 11 here.