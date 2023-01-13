Jacksonville chef shares tailgating food tips and easy dip recipe

Chef Evan Eriksen from Pie 95 joined Good Morning Jacksonville to prepare for the best tailgate of the season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s going to be the best tailgate of the season as the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready for a playoff game!

We are getting you ready with a classic: wings.

Chef Evan Eriksen, owner and chef at Pie 95 in Riverside, joined the Good Morning Jacksonville crew in the studio kitchen.

He suggest cooking your wings early, even the night before. Marinate in olive oil and salt for 30 minutes. The cook them until they're almost done (around 160 degrees).

Then, at the tailgate, light up your grill and put the wings on to finish. This will allow the wings to crisp up and finish cooking in minutes instead of having to wait by the grill while they cook from raw.

Eriksen says toss your wings in sauce after the grill!

While those are grilling, anyone at any skill level can toss together this dip. Sour cream (24 oz tub), bacon, cilantro, diced red onion, shredded cheese, diced serrano pepper, lemon zest, chili seasoning blend and salt! Mix and enjoy with corn chips.