After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school

Brenda Brown was at the school Monday at 3 a.m. planting flowers ahead of the first day of school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape.

Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.

"I wanted it here this morning so when the kids get here this morning they can see someone cares enough about Mount Herman that they're willing to come out regardless of what it is to make sure this school is beautiful to them," Brown said.