Jacksonville Beach's oldest consignment shop is closing, helping nonprofits before 'last hurrah'

After nearly four decades, Amy's Turn is closing its doors, but not before helping its community one last time. On Tuesday and Wednesday workers from local nonprofits are invited in to take whatever they need.

"Just watching people here at the beach take care of each other is so, so gratifying," said Owner Lori Schmidt.

Jacksonville Beach's oldest consignment shop has always made sure the show goes on.

"Little kids who outgrow their dance shoes the night before the recital would come running in here," Schmidt said. "Or little kids playing soccer only had one cleat that morning would come in and grab a pair of cleats."

The store has helped families care for their babies.

"We got a whole stable of cribs and car seats for the grandparents who live here and can't store these things," Schmidt said. "That's a big hole right now that I don't know what all these people are going to do."

Schmidt says shoppers are shopping for newer and newer generations.

"The last couple of months people have come in, 'I bought everything for my children there,' 'I've bought everything for my grandchildren now,' and some people even said, 'I'm buying for my great-grandson.'"

Schmidt is retiring and the shop is closing. But someone else may take their "turn." She says one of her customers is working to set up a similar shop.

"If she does it, she'll call Amber's Turn," Schmidt said.

Over the next two days the store's last hurrah will be to give away everything to local nonprofits.

"It's amazing, it is a blessing," said Linda Hester who came in shopping for First Coast Women's Services. "We are a crisis pregnancy center. It's going to help a lot. These women come in, a lot of them come in, with nothing and they need things for their new babies."

Schmidt says she will cherish the memories.

"It wasn't our intent to be the big givers but it's just kind of what unfolds as you get more and meshed in your community and the wonderful people here," Schmid said. "It has been just such a wonderful, wonderful, fun, exciting and heartwarming business to be in."