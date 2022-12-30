Jacksonville author's guide to a mindset reset for 2023

Megan Weigel wrote a guide book to meditation and holistic healing. She gives her insights on new year's resolutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New year, new me… or is it? Some of us are ready for a mindset reset ahead of the new year.

First Coast News viewers shared their goals for the years.

Darrell Goode says his resolution is to lose 70 pounds.

Brandon Stokely shared this message: “My wife Darlene, who passed away two months ago tomorrow, said to me not long before she died: Don't make resolutions, make memories. That's my mindset going forward.”

Dale Roberts says he wants to be a better person than he was last year.

I sat down with a nurse practitioner and author Megan Weigel who specializes in integrative medicine and a holistic approach to healing your body through your mind.

She wrote the book "Monday Mantras with Megan", a 52-week guide book for mindfulness

Week one is “I relax into new beginnings".

“According to ancient practices of Chinese medicine and Aryuveda, winter is a time to turn inward, practice self-reflection, sleep a little more, and nourish yourself. This is the exact opposite of many of the resolutions we rush out the door with on New Year’s Day.”

Those words from Weigel kick off the first week of practice and they're a good reminder for anyone making resolutions.

“I think one of the key components to a pep talk to starting anything new is giving yourself some grace along the way," Weigel said.

For a mindset reset, she suggests that your resolutions should be achievable and have a real purpose behind it.

Find out why you want to do something.

“30 days to a new you that’s been around for 45 years is a lot to ask. You know?" Weigel said. "Picking small behaviors, making really good choices to do things that feed your soul, feed your heart, put you in service to others can make huge changes in your life.”

In her book, she suggests writing your weekly mantra down and putting it in a place you see every day. She suggests the same for your resolutions.