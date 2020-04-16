The last thing we want is for those who come to our aid in an emergency to bring the coronavirus with them.

As more first responders get sick, more and more emergency agencies are doubling down to make sure they're doing everything they can to keep you, themselves and their families safe.

"It's a little different with putting on the gear and the gowns and the masks, but otherwise it's patient care and that's what we always do," said Travis Wells, Century Ambulance paramedic.

"It's what we do," said Marshiray Griffin, co-owner of Kindred Care EMS Transport. "We're here to step in and help out and take care of people."

'A part of what we do' is how paramedics describe the changes they make and the new risks they take with the coronavirus.

"It's pretty rare we know a patient's positive when we get there, but a lot of possibles," Wells said.

At Century Ambulance, the general manager says they have not had any workers who've gotten sick, but "a handful" are self-quarantining.

"I'm confident in my gear," Wells said. "We're just more conscious of the possibilities. I live with my girlfriend and I don't want to bring anything back to her. We have several crew members who are worried about their kids or live with elderly family members."

"I've got to get my kids going on the home school, whatever the assignments are before I actually make it into the building," said Griffin. "But luckily technology allows us to be able to dispatch from outside the office."

Another big worry is staying stocked on supplies that are hard to come by.

"At a normal burn rate, I'd probably have enough for my entire career," said Matthew Johnson, general manager for Covalent Health which oversees Century Ambulance. "We've probably gone through all that by now."

Ambulance companies now search for supplies wherever they can.

"Home Depot to find masks or auto parts stores or painting stores," Johnson said.

"We're good for about another 90 days," said Griffin about their supplies. "Supplies we were hoping to get from the state or the government, we haven't even heard when that's gonna come."

Paramedics are using much more safety equipment and caution, but the mission is the same: to save lives.

"Being a paramedic is always fulfilling, you're always helping people in need," Wells said. "So there's probably just a little bit more of that."

Johnson says Century Ambulance is getting 40 percent fewer calls than usual, which he credits to more people staying home and less driving. On the other hand, JFRD reports the number of drug-related transports they've done is higher than it's ever been.

