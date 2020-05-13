'It’s scary, it’s definitely different': Local social media influencer changes strategy amid COVID-19 pandemic

You would think as the YouTube views continue to climb, so would the revenue. But, she says influencers are also feeling the economic impact of the coronavirus.

With so many people staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you’d think this would be the perfect time for social media influencers to grow their brand and make extra money.

But local YouTube star Jaiden Dillon, who goes by 'Jaiden Ashlea' says they’re feeling the economic hit like most industries.

People are turning to social media to find entertainment while isolated at home, whether scrolling on their feeds or watching ‘how to’ videos.

Dillon is a full-time influencer with nearly 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

“It’s good in some ways and it’s also bad, you have to be on it at all times,” Dillon said.

Keeping viewers engaged through her lifestyle, beauty and fashion vlogs is what she’s done for years.

“At first I really didn’t want to talk about the virus on my platform, but the I realized by trying to hide it I was trying to shelter them from reality,” Dillon said.

You would think as the YouTube views continue to climb, so would the revenue. But she says that’s a stretch since advertisers are pulling their ads from the video service.

“It’s scary because my job is all online, because one day I’m doing really good and one day I’m doing really bad,” Dillon said.

Dillon chose to change her strategy, by partnering with different brands. She even launched Quarantine with Jai Bae, a new series to provide viewers with hope in these uncertain times.

“It’s not just easy going, social influencing is not just all the money in the world. It’s scary, it’s definitely different,” Dillon said.