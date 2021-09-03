Women's History Month: Inspiring future generations of young Jacksonville women

"When you educate a man, you educate an individual, but when you educate a woman, you educate a nation." - Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sally Ride in 1983 became the first American woman in space. She didn't just break down barriers but encouraged other women and girls to do the same.

Ride once said, "Young girls need to see role models in whatever careers they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday. You can't be what you can't see."

Throughout March, Women's History Month, First Coast News will share inspirational quotes from women who have paved the way for future generations to daringly grab hold of whatever it is they desire. You'll see their photos alongside girls and young women from the Jacksonville area who also aspire to shatter glass ceilings.

Students like Taylor Denise Richardson from the Bolles School, who is an aspiring astronaut working toward becoming the first Black woman to go to Mars.

Here is a list of Jacksonville young women and quotes from the women who inspire them.

Grace Votaw, The Greenwood School:



"Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Akilah Prier, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts:



"Find out what you're really good at and get better and better, and spend the time with it. And you never know what doors will open." - Vanessa Williams, actress, former Miss America

Symeia Anderson Milledge, R. L. Brown Elementary:



"Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." - Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and political activist

Hannah Dinkens, R. L. Brown Elementary:



"I don't like to lose — at anything ... Yet I've grown most not from victories, but setbacks. If winning is God's reward, then losing is how he teaches us." - Serena Williams, Tennis Player

Allison Chinn, Cunningham Creek Elementary:



"Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference.

The least I can do is speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves.

The greatest danger to our future is apathy." - Jane Goodall

Jennifer Tomson, R. L. Brown Elementary:



"A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim." - Maya Angelou, civil rights activist

Leah Rodriguez, R. L. Brown Elementary:



"It doesn't matter what you're trying to accomplish. It's all a matter of discipline. I was determined to discover what life held for me beyond the inner-city streets." - Wilma Rudolph, Olympic track star

Liliana Sanchez, R. L. Brown Elementary:



"You have to be the one promoting yourself. If you don't think that you're worthy, you're never going to make it." - Misty Copeland, Ballet Dancer

Sage Kincaid, R. L. Brown Elementary:



"I didn't break the rules, but I challenged the rules." - Ella Josephine Baker, Human Rights Activist

Tiana Griffin, R. L. Brown Elementary:

