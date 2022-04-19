$6,000 infertility grant available to North Florida women

A Jacksonville non-profit, Footprints of Angels, is accepting applications for an infertility grant totaling $6,000.

National Infertility Awareness Week begins Sunday, April 24. Jacksonville non-profit, Footprints of Angels is teaming up with Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health Pointe Jacksonville to giveaway an infertility grant totaling $6,000.

"When you want to be a mom, it doesn't go away," Footprints of Angels founder, Vernetta Stewart said. "It's something that stays with you and you want to do it."

Stewart shared her personal story of loss and infertility on First Coast News. She's spearheading the giveaway for women in Northeast Florida. It includes intro testing from Kevin Winslow, MD, acupuncture comprehensive care by Dr. Julee Miller and Footprints of Angels will assist the grant winner with In Vitro Fertilization costs including medication to cover treatments.

"I am so excited," Stewart said. "I can't even get it into words without tearing up. Since we started Footprints of Angels I've seen six women that we've helped are now mothers. So anytime someone as I always say -makes it to the other side of the journey- it brings me joy."