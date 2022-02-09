Hot meal or adventure in the grocery aisle, see what you can find at Native Sun!

At Native Sun you can find variety: get locally-grown veggies, a hot sandwich and your sushi fix in one stop. As the signs say, they love all things local!

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hey foodies!

Feel like being adventurous in a grocery store? Or are you just 'down' for some really good food?

This week First Coast Foodies is checking out a place that has tons of local food items and treats that you may not find anywhere else. That's in the grocery store section, but if you're not trying to shop you can sit in the restaurant area and order some food.

Have you guessed it yet? We went to Native Sun on 3rd Street in Jacksonville Beach!

"I want them to think 'beach,' 'healthy,' and 'community,'" said Native Sun Store Manager Naomi Charles.

At Native Sun you can find variety: get locally-grown veggies, a hot sandwich and your sushi fix in one stop. As the signs say, they love all things local.

"I'm from Jacksonville and I love our community," said Charles.

When you're there you have to grab a hot bite to eat. Dine Happy is a new partner where you can get a breakfast sandwich until 3:00 p.m.

"You can always come get breakfast if you need a little late breakfast," said Dine Happy Owner Brittny Lowrey.

Lowrey is a partner with Happy Grilled Cheese, but Dine Happy is a different concept.

"What we're really proud of that we have on the menu is a house-made roast beef," Lowrey said. "It's herb crusted, it's slow cooked and then we make a scratch-made au jus that we dip the roast beef in before we put it on the sandwich. So you're getting all the flavors of the friendship without a lot of the mess in it. And that goes on Village Bread sourdough with our pickled onions and it is incredible."

It's make-you-stop-and-eat-it-in-the-middle-of-the-grocery-aisle good. Also grab some food from the other partners in the restaurant area like some ramen from Han Sushi or a chocolate rose scone from Yonat Bakery.

After that you can get shopping. First Coast Foodies left with some dill pickle sour beer!

"Best granola in the universe," said Charles, holding Backyard Buffalo granola. "There, I said it."

Charles says on Saturdays you can get fresh Mayport shrimp for $8.99 a pound. She's especially a fan of Shakti's cheese kale chips and the Prati Italia pizzas.

"We do have two pimento cheeses," she said. "We have Dine Happy's pimento cheese and we have Chef Tom Gray's pimento cheese, which has a homemade red pepper jelly, just makes it extra sweet and delicious and special with a tiny bit of spice to it."

See what you can find at Native Sun!

"We're all very local, we're all driven by the same ideals and morals of building up the Jacksonville community," said Lowrey.

See how it tastes to build up Jacksonville one bite at a time. View Native Sun's website here.