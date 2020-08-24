In-person learning isn't an option for all families

Families on the First Coast have back to school options not offered in other parts of the nation. A Chicago mom shares coping advice for remote learning.

CHICAGO — Students on the First Coast continue to head back to school with an option: They can either learn in brick-and-mortar school buildings or virtually online. But some parents in other parts of the country have not been given a choice.

Twin mom Dr. Wendy Borlabi is now turning her guest bedroom into a classroom, because when school resumes in Chicago in September, the schoolhouse doors will remain closed. Remote learning is their only option.

Borlabi is an NBA Sports Psychologist with the Chicago Bulls. She’s used to helping people figure things out, but COVID-19 swooped in and caused her to fumble a lot more than she's used to.

"It happened so quickly,” Borlabi said. “I remember we were in Orlando getting ready to play a game and then the NBA shut down. We were trying to get back to Chicago. We got back on a Thursday, the twins didn't have school on Friday and that was it."

She was forced to take on the title of teacher.

"I had to figure out how to home-school two kids, work and do everything household wise by myself," Borlabi said as she opened up on Generation W's online show, Refresh with Generation W founder, Donna Orender.

Chicago is starting the school year with all remote learning in September, with the hopes of offering in-person learning later on in the academic year. All across the country parents are having to adjust.

Borlabi offered advice to other parents experiencing similar struggles to her own. She said it’s important to throw out all expectations.

“As soon as I was able to let go of what I could not accomplish, I was able to figure out what I could accomplish,” Borlabi said.



She encourages parents to figure out what gets you through the day, and be flexible in the moment without penalty.

"We have to give ourselves grace as human beings,” Borlabi said. “Especially as mothers in this situation. We have to give ourselves grace because we are all struggling."

You can catch Refresh every Wednesday at noon on the Generation W Facebook page.

GENERATION W GENERATION W, Jacksonville, FL. 4.2K likes. We are a powerful generation of women with an unprecedented opportunity to make a difference and our mark in this world. Join us!