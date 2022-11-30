Hurricane Ian left behind a blessing for Jacksonville couple

In the early morning hours of September 29 as Ian approached the First Coast baby Leo swept in and Amanda Fernandez weathered the storm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November 30, 2022 is officially the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Two storms had devastating impacts on portions of the First Coast, Ian and Nicole.

But Ian left behind a blessing for one Jacksonville family. A blessing they were told was going to be difficult to gain.



“So we actually met in high school, I think sophomore year,” Andre Fernandez said.



“He was a little scared of me,” Amanda Fernandez said, with a smile.

“I was a bit shy, intimidated,” Andre admitted. “But it all worked out for the best."

After high school, the University of Florida Graduates got married and quickly began fertility treatments. Amanda Fernandez knew early on that having a child might be difficult.

“I have PCOS,” Amanda said. “I've actually known since I was like 16 years old. My doctor told me it's going to be difficult for you to get pregnant when you're ready for that.”



Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts. The PCOS Foundation estimates it affects 7 million women and adolescent girls.