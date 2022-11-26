Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season

Lane Pittman, known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing during a hurricane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville.

While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.

Since then, Pittman has popped up during several other storms in 2018 and most recently in 2022 during Hurricane Ian. He has also met with several celebrities, including Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters and even fronts in a rock band, Ksick.

Pittman is not only about getting out into storms, he has also helped with relief efforts following Hurricane Ian and it’s impact in South East Florida.