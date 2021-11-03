How to help continue pet therapy for hospice patients, children with disabilities

Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation is raising money with their Bow Wow Walk to make sure they can continue their services that change lives.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How are you feeling right now, and how much better would your mood be if you were petting a dog?

A local program brings this joy to those in their very last days in hospice and to children growing up with disabilities. Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation is raising money with their Bow Wow Walk to make sure they can continue their services that change lives.

"Coral gets full of joy when she has that opportunity to have that pet right there," said Arnelis Cordoba, whose daughter uses pet therapy. "Coral thought at one point that it was hers so when it was time to go it was a problem."

Fifteen-year-old Coral is growing up with spinal muscular atrophy. Her pet therapy through Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation brings smiles to everyone every single time.

"It gives us joy, to all of us, seeing Coral happy with the pet," her mother said.

The therapy isn't just for kids. At hospice and places where people have severe Alzheimer's, eyes light up too.

"Not just their eyes," said pet therapist Elizabeth Bright Wallace. "At some of these places they'll be kind of slumped over. They don't respond when you say their names but Vito will stick his head there and give them a lick on the hand and they'll sit up and they just pet him."

The foundation also makes sure those who can no longer care for their pets do not have to worry.

"It was coming toward the end of his life and a nurse was just trying to figure out why he was holding on and where that disconnect was," began Margaret Szerba, special events coordinator with Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation. "They said he had a dog. So we made sure the dog came in and visited with the patient, his loved one, and he did soon pass."

The foundation relies on donations because their services are normally not covered by insurance.

"As a parent it really filled me with joy too," said Cordoba about the therapy.

Coral made a sound in agreement.

The foundation's Bow Wow Walk encourages you to walk a mile every day and to help support the foundation. The fundraiser goes until March 20.