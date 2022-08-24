How do you get the student debt relief and how much will it cost taxpayers?

To receive the student loan forgiveness you qualify for, you must make sure the U.S. Department of Education has your income data.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — So you could have up to $20,000 of your student loans disappear... What do you do now?

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell grant recipients. If you qualify, how do you make sure you get that debt erased and what could it mean for those who don't have student loan debt?

According to the Federal Student Aid office, almost eight million borrowers don't have to do anything to get the debt relief. It will be automatic because the U.S. Department of Education already has access to your income data.

To make sure they have that data, the department states it will launch an application in coming weeks. You can sign up here to be notified when the application opens.

First Coast Financial Group Advisor Kyle Boston says it's important to check your information.

"Log into your loan servicer, go online, make sure that all your information is current, " Boston said. "Because they're probably going to want to contact you here pretty soon too."

Criticisms of the student loan forgiveness include that it doesn't fix the root of the problem of unaffordable higher education and it puts the burden on taxpayers.

"That money that would be taken for the student debt has to come from somewhere," a University of North Florida student told First Coast News.

CNBC reports the National Taxpayers Union’s estimate finds the cost per taxpayer to be a little over $200 a year for 10 years. According to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania's budget model, forgiving student loan debt will cost between $300 billion and $980 billion over 10 years.

Reducing monthly payments for low- and middle-income borrowers is the third part of the president's plan.

Borrowers will not be required to pay more than five percent of their discretionary income monthly on undergraduate loans, borrowers earning under 225 percent of the federal poverty level will not be required to make monthly payments, loan balances of $12,000 or less after 10 years of payments will be forgiven and unpaid monthly interest will be covered as long as the borrower makes monthly payments.

"I think it should be free anyway, but it should be a big help for all of us," another UNF student said.

Read more about this on the Federal Student Aid office's website here.