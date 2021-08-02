How are you feeling? Super Bowl parties could act as super spreaders, experts say

If you mixed households outside your "bubble" to watch the big game, you'll want to keep an extra close eye on how you're feeling.

The party is on in Tampa, but it's not the only place health officials are concerned about the Super Bowl being a coronavirus super spreader.

If you mixed households outside your "bubble" to watch the big game, you'll want to keep an extra close eye on how you're feeling. It's those small gatherings, like health experts warn about every holiday, that concern some health officials the most.

One hundred million Americans tuned in to the Super Bowl from home last year. You can bet there were plenty of parties. This year?

"Now is not the time to do that," said Dr. Anthony Fauci said before Super Bowl Sunday.

This month Florida has averaged more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases every day. Private parties worry some health officials most and the CDC encouraged people to at least stay outdoors and not shout or cheer loudly.

But also in Tampa: mask-less crowds. Tampa police called the lack of COVID-19 safety protocols being followed "disappointing."

Of course, this isn't everyone.

"Probably very picky on what type of bar, the atmosphere I'm in," said one fan in Tampa. "If it's not the right situation for me I'll probably be watching it from the hotel room, the bed room."

More than 20,000 fans were set to attend the big game, well below half the stadium's capacity. The fans there included 75,000 healthcare workers who were honored with a tribute. A dozen of them were from Baptist Health.

"It's come at the perfect time because we've had a very hard last couple weeks, not to mention the last year," said Assistant Nurse Manager Jennifer Bloom. "It's just really nice to know that we're still appreciated and that people are still willing to recognize the hard work that we do."