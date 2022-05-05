Homeowners say one man is breaking into homes across Jacksonville

Homeowners in Miramar, Riverside, and Ortega say their homes were broken into about a week apart from each other.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Homeowners in several neighborhoods in Jacksonville worry they have a serial burglar on their hands. They’ve caught a burglar on camera who appears to be the same man breaking into homes across town.

A homeowner in the Miramar neighborhood showed First Coast News video surveillance. Her name is Allison.

"I'm not going to let my guard down," Allison said.

Allison doesn’t want to share her last name on air or show the front of her house. She’s shaken up because of what happened.

On April 18th, according to her police report, a man is seen on her surveillance video knocking on the door under the carport. He is empty handed.

When no one responds, he walks to the back of the house. Allison shows the path she says the burglar took.

Her husband came home to find their back door shattered.

“That’s where he grabbed one of our rocks, because my kids paint rocks, and threw it through the door," Allison said. "And then probably used a garden tool to open it up. I don’t know for sure. Then walked in.”

When asked if anything was taken she said, “Yes, a jewelry box – 2 jewelry boxes – and any cash he could find."

The police report says the items were worth around 20,000 dollars.

Allison says 10 minutes later, the camera caught him leaving with a full bag.

She posted the video on the Nextdoor app. Someone else recognized the burglar and reached out.

Homeowners in Riverside and Ortega reached out to her to say this happened to them, too. They believe it was the same man.

Photos are from the Ortega home show who appears to be the same man.

We've seen video from the Riverside home, which also looks like the same man, but we were not able to reach the homeowner to get permission to use it.

“By going to different areas of town, that kind of throws people off their high alert," Allison suspects.

She believes it is a crime of opportunity. When her home was burglarized, it was the middle of the day, but there were no cars in the driveway.

Allison filed a police report. She tells First Coast News the detective said this one person could be connected to four or five burglaries.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says due to Marcy's Law, they cannot comment on the case.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood that could be connected or if you know who is in the video, call JSO at 904-630-0500.