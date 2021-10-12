Holiday toy, clothing drive in Jacksonville looking for donations for children in need

All donations will be given to children at Sulzbacher Village.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second annual Mega Holiday Toy and Clothing Drive is back and 121 Financial Credit Union is looking for donations.

“We’ve got a lot of good girls and boys this year, but we don’t have a lot of toys. We’re trying to do a toy drive here in Jacksonville to help all the overworked elves in the North Pole," Vice President of Marketing, Adam Wade said.

Any new clothing, shoes, board games, science sets, and more are suggested for children, pre-teens, and teenagers. A special focus is being asked for pre-teens and teens ages 11-14.

“We really need your help, everybody, here in this community is so generous and so helpful they helped us out last year and we just really need you guys to step up one more time," Wade said.

Donations can be dropped off at any 121 Finacial Credit Union location and will be delivered to families at Sulzbacher Village on Dec. 18.

“They help out the homeless and at-risk neighbors. We’re going to be working in their village which serves families and single mothers and it has about 300 kids in their village looking to have a nice holiday party with us," Wade said.