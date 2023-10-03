Between hole 11 & 12, find the Taste of Jax at The Players

Local restaurants have a place to shine at TPC Sawgrass.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Players Championship draws in fans from around the world. TPC Sawgrass is showing off Jacksonville with their Taste of Jax food selections.

In between hole 11 and 12 on the course, you’ll find a courtyard called Taste of Jax with four local restaurants. They’re serving up food all day including their own take on breakfast!

The Players is like the airport. There are no rules when it comes to eating and drinking what you want when you want.

Michelob in the morning? Sure.

Fried chicken breakfast sandwich? Absolutely!

Or you can go classic with a turkey sausage breakfast sandwich with a chipotle aioli! You can get that at GOAT Tapas.

This Jacksonville Beach restaurant is serving up the classic from the grill. It’s a popular stop for a quick breakfast. But it's stepping up the game for lunch with Wagyu beef sliders and grilled quail.

Chef Kenny Gilbert’s restaurant Silkies is bringing his well known fried chicken and drop biscuits to the course. They have all the flavors: truffle, barbecue, jalapeño cheddar or one with bacon onion jam with egg and cheese.

Mojo Kitchen says skip breakfast and go straight to the grill. They’re serving up their pit BBQ all day long. They have turkey, pork and brisket on the grill.

Get a taste of the sea with lobster rolls from Cousins!