It's probably happened to you. A sales trick leading you to feel pressured to make a quick purchase without first doing your research.

Do you know that little box that pops up when you book tickets online that alerts you of limited availability or sometimes even has a timer? Experts say that companies do this on purpose as most people will feel pressured into snagging what may appear to be a good deal.

But before you enter your payment information, let's take a look at this study by checkbook.org

According to Checkbook.org, almost all the warnings about low availability of hotel rooms or ticket options are completely misleading and dishonest.

Checkbook.org says there are usually still plenty of rooms left despite the warnings and that companies do this to get you to make a purchase quickly (and often at a higher price) instead of shopping around.

However, the company found several sites that DON'T try to stress out their customers. A list of those companies are listed below:

Google.com/travel

Kayak

Momondo

Travelzoo

Trivago

In summary, be smart when booking. Whether you're going to a concert booking a flight or just grabbing a hotel room for the night, take a deep breath and slow down.

Don't get pressured to spend your money because after all, you earned it!

