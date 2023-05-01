Here's when to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

AAA predicts this will be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend in nearly 25 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts this will be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend in nearly 25 years. They report millions of more people are hitting the roads and heading to the airport.

Nearly 40 million people are driving, according to AAA and about 3.5 million will fly. Both those numbers are higher than last year and the number of people flying is up more than 10 percent.

Try to avoid rush hour. AAA says a bad time to drive is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday is your worst time to drive.

Saturday and Sunday will be the best days to drive. Aim for Monday morning before 10 a.m. to drive back.

Gas prices are lower this year, no longer $4 a gallon. The average price in Jacksonville is $3.30, according to Gas Buddy. AAA cites renting a car is also cheaper this year.

If you're flying, airline officials say they're better prepared now than when there were massive flight cancellations and delays. However, some industry experts see this busy weekend as a stress test.

Airline prices decreased a little last month, about 2.5 percent, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.