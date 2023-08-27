Step-by-step recipe that will up your tailgating game as Jaguars season approaches

Patryk Krasinska of 'The Sausage Dudes' joined Good Morning Jacksonville Saturday for a cooking demonstration on sausage dip that'll take your tailgate up a notch.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With tailgating season right around the corner for a Jacksonville Jaguars team with high expectations, Patryk Krasinska of 'The Sausage Dudes' joined Good Morning Jacksonville on Saturday for a demonstration about easy recipes to take your tailgate up a notch.

The Sausage Dudes are the official sausage of the Jacksonville Jaguars and can be found in Publix stores in Jacksonville. It is a Jacksonville-based company that benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida as well as missions in Panama and Poland.

Here is the recipe for the sausage dip that Krasinska made on Good Morning Jacksonville:

1 pack of Sausage Dudes sausage (he used Beer Brats with Jalapeno & Cheddar)

1 cup of white diced onions

1 cup of chopped tomatoes and peppers (jalapenos can be added for more heat)

1 cup of black beans

1 cup of sour cream

1 cup of shredded sharp cheddar

1 teaspoon of seasoning (Krasinska uses 'The Bright Spice Blend,' which was created by culinary students at The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida)

½ cup of chopped green onions for presentation

Put a cooking pan on medium heat, then breakdown and cook the sausages until they are golden brown. Then, add the onions and let them cook for five minutes. Next, add the beans, tomatoes and mix together. Add the sour cream and cheddar cheese and stir ingredients altogether. Add in the seasoning and simmer for two minutes. After that, enjoy your dip with chjps of your choice!