Help feed the homeless by joining a kickball tournament

The Clara White Mission wants people to sign up for their kickball tournament April 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you drive around Jacksonville, homelessness is visible. The Clara White Mission has been providing daily meals for more than 115 years along with housing and work training programs.

The mission also focuses on housing homeless veterans.

You can help them feed thousands of people in Jacksonville by playing a game of kickball!

The Steals and Slides Kickball Tournament takes place April 29th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Businesses or groups can register a team of 10 for $100. The tournament is a single elimination game series at Ray Green Park.

Clara White Mission is teaming up with he Horne Foundation to make this happen. The Horne Foundation's founder Joketra Hall came up with the event in 2020 to honor her father.