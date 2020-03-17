You've likely heard a lot of people compare Covid-19 to the flu but experts want to remind the public that coronavirus is much more contagious than the flu virus.

"It's called the novel virus which means it's a brand new virus coming to humans so humans don't have any immunity to it," explains Yvette McQueen, an emergency physician and travel doctor. "Usually we have immunity to influenza even if you never got the vaccine you've been around people that have antibodies to its immunity."

She says it's called herd immunity. We protect each other in clusters.

"With COVID-19 it has never been in humans so it says 'hi I like you' and it attaches to humans very quickly and more easily because we don't have any immunity to it," she explains.

McQueen warns that unlike other viruses that can stay on surfaces for 12 to 18 hours, coronavirus can last for up to four days on a hard surface.

She says soap and water is a good defense as well as playing it safe by social distancing yourself from others.

Links to bookmark:

Download the free First Coast News app:

