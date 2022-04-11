Have a need for speed? Head to Autobahn Indoor Speedway

During Kids Free November get a free $25 arcade card with every race purchase.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All month long head on over to Autobahn Indoor Speedway for Free Kids November.

For each purchased race you will receive one $25 arcade card.

“We give them a 25 dollar arcade card so its our base model card and they just come and play the arcade games until their heart’s content," Operations Director, Justin Tomkins said.

The race track has a variety of arcade games, ax throwing, a full-service bar and BBQ, and of course racing.

This month Veterans and active military will also get on free race.

“We want to make sure everyone is able to enjoy, you know coming out of Halloween going into the holiday season. Just start off that cheery time right. Come into the autobahn play some arcade games race some go-karts that’s the way to do it," Tomkins said.