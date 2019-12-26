It's the thought that counts. Whether it’s the wrong size, you don’t need it, or you just didn’t like it - experts say 3 in 4 people got a gift this year they want to take back.

Ashley Flores is one of them.

"Yes, definitely one of them, unfortunately," Flores said.

For Flores, though, this one wasn’t really her fault.

"I bought a computer and it was already used," Flores explained. "They sold it as new and it already had a profile set up on it."

Flores says the Target bought gift was for her daughter Salem, and needless to say - she was shocked.

"I was just thinking 'why would they sell a computer that already had a profile on it?'," Salem said.

That meant they had to drive all the way from Yulee to the Super Target on Hodges Blvd.

"We called down here and they were wonderful and said they’d do an even exchange and were holding it for us," Flores said.

Although the Flores family had a happy ending, it serves as a reminder to keep your receipts, read the return policies and deadlines closely and don’t take any tags off until you know you want to keep the gift.