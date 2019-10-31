First Coast News is On Your Side with some helpful information all parents need to know for Halloween.

Because there are sexual offenders and predators living in almost every neighborhood along the First Coast, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department is warning parents before heading out to trick-or-treat to pay close attention.

They say in Jacksonville alone there are more than 2,300 registered sexual predators and officers will be watching to make sure they obey the law.

According to police, sexual offenders can't have decorations or porch lights and proper signage needs to be on display. The sign has to be posted at their home saying "No Candy or Treats here." They also can't participate in any type of Halloween party that targets children and starting at 5 p.m., all lights must be off outside of their homes.

Police are is encouraging parents to check for sexual predators in the area where they'll be trick-or-treating.

You can search several ways including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website.

And there are numerous sex offender search apps free of charge in your app store.