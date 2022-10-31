What to watch for a Halloween of treats, not tricks

Health experts have some tips for parents of trick-or-treaters or families taking part in other Halloween festivities.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is all about keeping your Halloween sweet and that means having your back on safety.

Health experts have some tips for parents of trick-or-treaters or families taking part in other Halloween festivities.

Doctors advise parents to check their child's candy before they eat it. For parents of children with food allergies, this includes checking the ingredients.

Doctors say to be aware of cross-contamination with candy such as KitKats, which don't have peanuts but wrappers state they're made in facilities that process peanuts, an allergen.

Doctors advise bringing any medications trick-or-treating like an Epi-pen or an inhaler.

Having a reaction to costume make-up is something Mike McCormick from Florida's Poison Control Centers says families should be aware of. He says to test out make-up on a small space on your hand before applying it to your face. He also advises wearing gloves when dealing with dry ice.

"The thing that we've seen in the last couple of weeks that have caused calls, believe it or not, are these things: glow sticks," McCormick said.

He says to talk with your kids to make sure they don't put glow sticks in their mouths and risk ingesting what's inside them. McCormick also says it's important to check your child's candy to make sure someone didn't accidentally give them candy with THC.

"A lot of those edible products come in candy forms," he said. "Again, no conspiracy, but just in case somebody were to mix one up."

First Coast News asked him if Poison Control is getting calls about this.

"Overall calls about edible ingestion are up and that's just because there's more accessibility to them right now," McCormick said. "We see this across the country. We haven't seen it in relation to Halloween."

In Nassau County they're doing something different to warn trick-or-treaters where not to go. The sheriff's office put up public notice signs in front of where convicted sexual predators live.

Happy Halloween! Happy Halloween from Good Morning Jacksonville! Posted by Renata Di Gregorio News on Monday, October 31, 2022