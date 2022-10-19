Nonprofit hosts Halloween event to connect Northside families to youth-focused programs

"There is a lack of resources for our children specifically in the '09," said Renita Turner, president of Jewels of the Future.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local nonprofit is bringing the treats this spooky season, but all of the fun comes with a bigger goal.

Jewels of the Future is helping connect families on the northside with nonprofits that have youth-focused programs.

"There is a lack of resources for our children specifically in the '09," said Renita Turner, president of Jewels of the Future.

The 32209 is where Turner and her daughter Diamond Wallace, the vice president of Jewels of the Future, will hold their event on Saturday.

"Our children are literally having to pay to go to community centers that they feel like are supposed to be safe spaces for them," said Wallace.

"There's no resources for the kids," Turner said. "There are a lack of jobs for teenagers. A lot of the jobs that are in the area that they can probably walk to or catch the bus to are being, they're being taken up by adults that need extra money."

The pair is hosting a Community Monster Mash, which will be a trunk or treat festival with community groups that work with kids and teenagers. They are groups your kids and teenagers can get involved with such as the EVAC Movement, Girls Inc. and the Straight and Narrow Project.

"The whole purpose is, like my mom said, to throw a party but to also give resources to the community to see what they can do to get involved and what they can have to help their children and their families on a day to day basis," Wallace said.

"I would like to challenge all of the organizations in the city to make an effort not just for face, but to make a solid effort to get involved in the kids in the community," Turner said.

Turner and Wallace want to bridge the gap between young people and community groups they can be involved in. It starts with a monster mash.

They are looking for donations, such as stuffed animals to give away as prizes, and food items like hamburgers and hot dogs. You can drop off donations where the event will be held - Outside Cutz Linez and Trimz at 6050 Moncrief Road. See how to make monetary donations in the post below.

Good Morning Team 🌞💕 Happy Spooky Season🎃 Oct 22nd this Carnival will be LIT 🔥 We will have SOO MANY surprises and... Posted by Jewels Of The Future INC. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022