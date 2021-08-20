Haitian photographer in Jacksonville shares hope amid despair

Blue Franswa was born in Haiti's capital and left the island at age nine. He still sees the beauty he recalls as a child in the resilience of the country's people.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the death toll rises following a massive earthquake in Haiti Saturday, the desperation of people left with virtually nothing is also growing. More than 2,000 people are dead and 12,000 are left injured.

Blue Franswa, a photographer in Jacksonville, was born in Port au Prince, Haiti. South of the capital is Les Cayes where the 7.2 quake's devastation is centered.

Franswa recalls the beauty of the island and its people. Seeing the current state of his homeland, he says, is painful.

"When I was little we would run through this little town called Jocmel and there was mountains, beautiful blue water," Franswa who sees Haiti through a different lens said. "I didn't know Haiti was a poor country until, I learned that here in America."

Hindered by instability, Haiti is among the poorest countries in the world



"It's a beautiful country and that's what I saw," Franswa said.



Buildings, homes and lives are now crumbled following the earthquake which occurred along the same fault line as the one in 2010 that killed over 200,000 people.



"When I saw it for myself and experienced it I just imagined- what if I was still there," Franswa said.

He left the island at age 9, but the connection to his heritage can't be severed.

"Seeing that myself it really hit home I felt helpless that I couldn't be there to help," Franswa decided to do what he could while nearly 1,000 miles away.

"I decided to reach out to a few Haitian people in the community in Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and also in Atlanta. We are creating and compiling a list of organizations that are reputable for people to donate across social media that's connected to me or anyone that wants to share the information."

He's sharing something that's nearly impossible for most to see while engulfed in despair- and that is hope.

"It's just the history of my Haitian people we are resilient, we are strong and we were designed to overcome and conquer," Franswa said.



The list of organizations Franswa has helped to compile includes Atl4Haiti, a group has boots on the ground in the country. Some of his friends have been involved in relief efforts in Haiti since the deadly 2010 earthquake there.