What to know before you go vote in Florida's primary election

Make sure your precinct is where you think it is, and make sure you are prepared to go vote. Here's what you need to know.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This primary election, there are several new things to know about before you head to your precinct.

The first: makes sure your precinct is where you think it is. There are about a dozen fewer precincts than there used to be so yours may have been changed.

Check your voter information card or look up your address on the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website here.

Turnout is expected to be around 30%. Turnout for early voting was about half of that, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website. More Democrats took advantage of early voting.

Most people voted early in person, although more than 43,000 people voted by mail. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says Election Day is still thought of as the big day when most people get out to vote.

You will also see new voting machines in Duval County. The Express voting machines are new to the county, but not new everywhere.

They are tablets and the goal is to make the process smoother. They can also be good during hurricane season. Hogan says the new technology will make the precincts less susceptible to power outages because each device can hold a charge for several hours. They are also expected to help paraplegic voters.