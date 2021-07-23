Get cheesy! It's gouda brie a good day at The Happy Grilled Cheese food truck!

The Happy Grilled Cheese food truck will have you cheesin' in more ways than one.

The best way to describe it?

"Super cheesy," said food truck manager Ann Nesbitt. "Ridiculously cheesy. We have continuously cheesy joke contests on a regular basis."

Of course, we had to hear one.

"Why is a seagull called a seagull?" asked Nesbitt. "Because if it flew over a bay it'd be a bagel!"

Don't get feta up, it's gouda brie a good day! You can tell by what Nesbitt is cooking up.

"This top one is our buffalo chicken melt," said Nesbitt. "It has blue cheese, jalapenos, chicken, I just drizzled some buffalo sauce and am about to drizzle some ranch."

It's, of course, on bread with two types of sliced and shredded cheese.

"The bottom one is our Daddy of the Mac," Nesbitt said. "It comes with mac and cheese, cheese, pulled pork, and a little bit of barbecue, sweet barbecue sauce, to finish it off."

Another sandwich has mozzarella sticks and another has apples.

"You can't go wrong with a grilled cheese," Nesbitt said. "It makes everyone else happy. I don't think there's ever a person that has came up to the truck in a bad mood that has left in a bad mood."

The creator of the Happy Grilled Cheese calls himself the "Sultan of all things CHEESY" on their website.

Find the Happy Grilled Cheese food truck at locations posted on Facebook and Instagram. Also visit their restaurants on Hogan Street and in Mandarin.

Cause it's Friday, guys. Happy Foodies! Turn on #GMJ. pic.twitter.com/fH2UpzY6lW — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) July 23, 2021