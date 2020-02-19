Good Morning Jacksonville is proud to announce the launch of 'Daily Dive', a brand new digital show that takes a dive into top trending stories and entertainment news every weekday morning.

The non-scripted show will cover the stories sparking conversation online, allowing the viewers to interact with the hosts in real-time via social media.

Daily Dive is sure to reach an audience that doesn’t typically tune into a traditional newscast.

Good Morning Jacksonville’s Brooks Baptiste, Lewis Turner, Keitha Nelson, Katie Jeffries and Steve Fundaro will co-host the show.

Be sure to catch Daily Dive weekdays at 8 a.m. on the Good Morning Jacksonville and First Coast News Facebook pages starting Feb. 20.

Have something you'd like us to chat about? Please email us at News@firstcoastnews.com.

More: Love Week: GMJ surprises one of their own with goodies

More: The Buzz: Should political ads be banned from the Super Bowl?

PREVIEW: