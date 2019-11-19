It's been 28 days since Susan Mauldin was last seen in the Eagles Harbor neighborhood.

Gone without a trace. Her home still decorated for Halloween. Neighbors said Mauldin’s car is in the garage. But there is also evidence tape over the front door.

The On Your Side team spoke with Maudin’s neighbors who did not wish to be identified. They said Mauldin had been living alone and did not have any living relatives.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office detectives initially said Mauldin was not in danger but updated her status in November to "missing and endangered." They have not said why they made the change but explained it is an ongoing and active investigation.

For nearly a week a neighbor described seeing a mobile crime lab set up on the block.

"It's something that you try to get off your mind because it's so emotional," a neighbor said.

If you have seen Mauldin or may know where she is, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.