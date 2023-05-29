Girls flag football coach hoping to expand to St. Johns County high schools

Coach Squats says they're expecting more than 400 girls to play in his league next season.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — What's your favorite sport? For hundreds of girls on the First Coast, that answer is now flag football!

The growing interest has the coach of Girl Power Flag Football of Ponte Vedra Beach hoping to expand to schools. Coach Squats says they're expecting more than 400 girls to play in his league next season.

He says flag football is important because it's a positive environment that builds character and confidence. Coach Squats wants the girls to have the chance to play on high school teams so they can grow with the sport they love.

"We want to give all these girls the opportunity to play their favorite sport at the high school that they're going to be attending in a few years," he said. "All of our athletes play in our league. They represent your school and they want to play this sport of girls flag football for your high school."

First Coast News asked the spokesperson with the St. Johns County public school system if this is something they would consider. She replied saying some schools already have girls flag football.