Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland.

From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50 gingerbread creations, along with other holiday displays are available to be viewed by the public. Many of the displays feature uniquely Jacksonville themes as well as historical buildings of the area.

Jacksonville Historical Society CEO Alan Bliss joined First Coast News’ Rich Donnelly for a tour of the creations to preview the Gingerbread Extravaganza.