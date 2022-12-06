Georgia Senate Runoff: Tight race, busy Election Day expected

Fewer than 40,000 votes separated the two candidates in the midterm election.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Tuesday is Election Day in Georgia and the race is expected to be tight after record turnout for the shortened early voting period last week.

Fewer than 40,000 votes separated the two candidates in the midterm election. Early voting saw voter turnout top 25 percent, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Early voting was shortened due to a new elections law.

"If you can get your folks that showed up last time to show up again, either Walker or Warnock, you're going to be in a much better position," said Michael Binder, faculty director at the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab.

In final pushes, Former President Barack Obama rallied for Democratic Incumbent Senator Rafael Warnock.

"You deserve a senator you can be proud of," Obama said.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp supported the Republican challenger, football star Herschel Walker.

"I'm backing Herschel and I hope you'll join me in voting for him too," Kemp said in a campaign ad.

Walker's campaign has been underlined by controversies including multiple accusations of domestic abuse and that he paid for two womens' abortions years ago. Walker, who supports a strict abortion ban, denies the abortion accusations.

Walker shied away from questions over the scrutiny in his last days on the campaign trail.

"When God forgive you, you forgiven and no one can bring it up again," he said at a rally.

Some Republicans accuse Warnock of blaming the pandemic for the country's inflation problems and not doing enough during his time in office. Warnock beat Walker in the midterms by about 37,000 votes.

"This election is about who's ready and who's fit," Warnock said at a rally.

A win for Warnock would give Democrats an absolute majority in the Senate, which would mean more power on committees.

Voting rights groups faced a shortened time period to encourage voters to go to the polls and organize rides.