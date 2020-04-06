People are turning to virtual support as demonstrations continue amid pandemic

Generation W hosts online chats to help people heal and process protests amid deadly worldwide crisis.

As the world grapples with processing a deadly pandemic and demonstrations aimed at social reform, many people are walking around with heavy hearts.

Online resources have become a way to gain virtual support as people unpack their feelings during online chats. Generation W, a group focused on the empowerment of women and girls through education and connection, is hosting a series of meaningful conversations on Facebook live with people close to different topics affecting communities.

Wednesday Gen W hosted an open and honest conversation about race relations as the nation reels from protests following the death of George Floyd who died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Images of Floyd laying on the ground with now-former officer, George Chauvin’s knee on his neck have sparked outrage.

"We're here because innocent black lives have been lost,” Darryl Willie, Duval County Public Schools Board Member said as a member of Wednesday’s panel. “That is the root of why we are here. Not just George Floyd and Breonna Taylor but countless others for years and centuries and now it bubbles into this."

Wednesday’s guests also included JeffriAnne Wilder, Melinda Wolfe, Orlenda Johnson and Gen W founder, Donna Orender.

"The world feels upside down,” Orender said. “Actually if you watch TV at all you it definitely looks upside down. My heart is beating at a different rhythm and there's a heaviness in it. My friends are truly sad. We are angry, we are frustrated. And it's unbelievable how a pandemic has turned into pandemonium."

Orender says the chats called REfresh are designed to allow people to talk, listen and heal.