Gateway COVID vaccination site in Jacksonville closes permanently after 7 P.M. Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tuesday is the last day for COVID-19 vaccines at Gateway Mall.

The federally-supported state vaccination site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and has the Pfizer vaccine and Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Since opening in March, the site has given about 85 thousand vaccinations.

It's finally 'mission accomplished' for the more than 150 federal, state, and local workers who've been giving the vaccine and changing lives for months; however, the mission is not over for them.

"We have accumulated a team that had never worked together before," said U.S. Navy Commander Pete Bradford. "Now we successfully achieved a mission to vaccinate Duval County and the surrounding counties."

Demand has gone up and down, starting with up to two thousand inoculations a day. Now they're giving the vaccine to usually less than 200 people a day.

"Yes, the numbers went down here," said Incident Commander Donald Minor with the Florida Division of Emergency Management. "But we feel confident that most of the majority of the residents of Duval County was getting the shots closer to their homes or wherever they were because of the mobile missions."

One of their biggest takeaways is that it's taken everyone working together to take this huge step back to normalcy.

"I think the biggest takeaway for the community should be that when we come together and we work as one big things can happen," said Michelle Rose, Federal Emergency Management Agency site lead. "We can quickly get back to what we used to call a normal life if we all just work together."

Rose says hitting the 80,000 mark in vaccinations is a milestone she's proud of, but it's not over for her.

"Actually, I'm already scheduled to go to another site," Rose said. "I'm here until the end until the president's initiative has been met."

So far more than 10 million people have been vaccinated in Florida.