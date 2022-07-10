Constellation Furyk & Friends and fun! The low down on what to do off the green

The Constellation Furyk and Friends tournament kicks off Friday morning at Timuquana Golf Course.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's hole in one weekend on the First Coast. Golf is back with a purpose! The Constellation Furyk and Friends charity golf tournament kicks off Friday in Jacksonville at the Timuquana Golf Course.

This tournament is for the legends of the game all 50 years and older. It's the second biggest golf tournament on the First Coast. So if you have been missing The Players, come out from October 7-9 for a weekend of pro-golf.

Tickets start at $25.

There's no time on the course. It is always seemingly 5 o’clock somewhere.

At the clubhouse, you can start with Tito's tee time. The popular drink, even in the morning, is the transfusion.

Grape juice, ginger ale, lime juice, and Tito's vodka.

Cocktails are all served in aluminum reusable cups, which are a part of the sustainability mission.

It’s also BYOWB: bring your own water bottle. The refillable free water station is off hole 17 along with solar powered phone charging stations.

“We are trying to make sure that fans know that you know thinking about the environment and taking these steps really enhances their experience as well," said Abby Kroll, with Constellation.

Also by hole 17, the Publix Tailgate Village. You won't have to pick or choose between golf or football this weekend. This set up includes multiple big screens.

At hole 11, enjoy The Hangar bar.

Off hole 7, get a good deal on beer with every birdie (only $2). There are also slushees for the kids at this stop.