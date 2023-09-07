FSCJ professor authors book that dives into racism, division, changes in Florida from 1950s to 1990s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville author and Florida State College at Jacksonville professor Tim Gilmore wrote a new book called "The Culture Wars of Warren Folks," which dives into racism, division and changes in Florida during the 1950s and 60s, all the way to the 90s.
Gilmore joined Good Morning Jacksonville on Saturday for a conversation about the impacts of Warren Folks, a self-styled evangelist who the Florida Times-Union reported was "the face of Jacksonville for several decades," had on Jacksonville as well as the changes and similarities between Folks’ time and present day cultural issues.
“It’s a work of anti-racism and tells a great deal of important local, regional and national Black history and solicits the advice of important Black voices in doing so,” said Gilmore.
On Thursday, Gilmore will host a book signing and speaker series at Old St. Andrew’s Church, located at 317 A. Philip Randolph Ave. The social hour and book signing is from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 with the program to follow from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information about Gilmore, his book and the event, click here.